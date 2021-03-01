Long-distance love is affecting mental health

By Suzanne Pender

LONG-distant relationships should be deemed essential travel and allowed under current restrictions, suggested a local councillor.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace raised the matter at last Thursday’s online meeting of Carlow Municipal District, pointing out that keeping couples apart was affecting mental health and wellbeing.

“Travel is allowed for essential reasons like medical or educational reasons and I don’t see why people in long-term relationship can’t also be deemed essential travel.

“To see a long-distance partner would mean so much to people … it would be uniting families,” said cllr Wallace, adding that people would be very happy to provide evidence of their long-term relationship.

Mayor of Carlow cllr Fergal Browne remarked that cllr Wallace would want to consult her own party, pointing out that People Before Profit and Richard Boyd Barrett were repeatedly calling for the country “to be completely locked down” with a zero-Covid strategy and no international flights.

“Be consistent as a party,” argued cllr Browne.

Cllr Wallace insisted this was “not the same”.