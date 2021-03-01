Pandemic is playing havoc with housing schedules

By Suzanne Pender

COVID-19 is playing havoc with Carlow County Council’s housing schedules, with numerous projects now delayed due to the pandemic.

Housing officer Josephine Kavanagh outlined a number of projects in Carlow town experiencing delays at last Thursday’s online meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

Ms Kavanagh said the building work at houses in Dereen Heights, St Mary’s Court, Pollerton, Ballickmoyler Road, Browneshill and Millrace have not made the expected progress due to delays in receiving supplies or in getting workers on site amid Covid-19 restrictions.

In relation to progress at Lime Grove, Palatine, Ms Kavanagh said the council was currently “at the mercy of banks and solicitors”. She admitted she was “embarrassed” by ongoing delays in progress in relation to both Lime Grove and Tanner Hall.

Cllr Andrea Dalton welcomed the progress made at Granby Row on sites that have been “derelict for a long time”, adding that work would be most welcome by residents there.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace raised the issue of vacant properties in John Sweeney Park, yet a number of people in the estate are living in overcrowded homes and would like the opportunity to remain living in the area.

“I know there is a huge amount of anxiety and dreadful living conditions for some people … so when can homes be allocated?” she asked.

Cllr John Cassin welcomed the return of derelict houses back into housing stock and also asked, given the current restrictions, could the closing date for the self-help scheme be extended.

“It’s very difficult for people at the moment to get people in to do work or get quotes,” he said.

Cllr Fintan Phelan asked about the houses on Barrack Street and what progress had been made.

Ms Kavanagh replied that the houses in Barrack Street are currently at design stage.

Cllr Cassin remarked that while people are unhappy with the safety barriers that have been installed around the properties at Barrack Street, they are “there for a reason”. He also said that debris and slates fell off the roof last week and “the last thing we want is someone hurt because the barriers weren’t up”.

Ms Kavanagh assured that the council was “very aware of the importance of getting that site developed”. She confirmed that the council was meeting the housing agency next week and “want it done without delay, but not a rushed job”.

Ms Kavanagh said she hopes the houses in Granby Row would be ready in “March or early April” and agreed that the self-help scheme would be extended, given the extended lockdown.