Search for missing man resumes after Kildare kayaking incident

Tomas Doherty

A search has resumed for a man who went missing during a kayaking incident in Co Kildare on Sunday.

A young child was rescued after emergency services were called to local beauty spot Ardreigh Lock outside Athy.

Then alarm was raised after the man and young child got into difficulty after a kayak overturned on the River Barrow.

The fire service, ambulance, paramedics and garda cars were at the scene on Sunday evening.

In a statement on Sunday night, a Garda spokesman said: “A multiagency search operation took place today, Sunday 28th February 2021 following reports of a kayak overturning in the River Barrow.

“A juvenile was rescued from the water and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

“A further person is believed to be still missing.”

A large crowd had gathered in the area on Sunday as emergency services rushed to find the missing man.

The area is popular with walkers and families and was particularly busy with the good weather.

Gardaí, firefighters, the Civil Defence, local kayakers and the Coast Guard are expected to join the search once again today.