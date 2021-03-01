State should halt Bank of Ireland branch closures – Carlow councillor

Carlow county councillor Adrienne Wallace said the state should halt the closures of branches of Bank of Ireland and guarantee jobs for bank workers.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace made the comment as news emerged that morning that Bank of Ireland will 88 branches including Borris and Tullow.

The bank cited a surge in the uptake of digital banking as a reason for these closures. Cllr Wallace raised questions about the workers at the centre of this and urged the state to do more to protect their jobs.

She said: “This will throw bank workers into deep uncertainty as the Covid-19 pandemic rages on. Bank of Ireland was one of several banks that were bailed out by the state in the wake of the 2008 crisis. The bailout cost over €64billion, with this debt carried by ordinary people to this day. The state still owns a 14% share in Bank of Ireland. They should use their power to immediately halt these closures and to put in place job guarantees for any workers affected.”

She continued: “The announcement of these closures follows hot on the heels of the closure of Ulster Bank in the south of Ireland, a move advised by Goldman Sachs and carried through by the British bank NatWest, who are closing Ulster Bank to cut costs. Irish banks are acting like a cartel to cut their operating costs at the expense of customer service and jobs.”

Cllr Wallace concluded: “Both of these cases raise the question of taking the banks into public ownership. As it stands, the state owns significant amounts of shares in all major Irish banks, they should stop selling them and force buy outs instead. The banking system’s essential functions should not be in private hands. As it stands banks fleece their customers at every opportunity – in fees, on loans etc.

“We need a better system that puts customer service and workers, not profits, at the centre of their decision-making. We need a public banking system that will put people first. A system that provides essential banking services to ordinary people, that invests in public projects like home building and public services.”