Teenager missing from Carlow town

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Tibor Czaszar, who has been missing from Carlow town since yesterday evening, Sunday 28 February.

Tibor is described as being 5’ 4” in height, of slim build with short black hair. When last seen he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a blue t-shirt and a black sleeveless jacket.

It is thought that he may be in the Drogheda area.

Anyone with any information that can assist gardaí in locating Tibor is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

