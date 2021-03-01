The over-85s were the first cohort in the community to receive the vaccine last week

Couple Margaret and Johnny Kenny received the first dose of the vaccine while 96 year old Cecelia O’Connor, being the oldest patient, was the first person to get the vaccine in the Baltinglass surgery

Over-85s get Covid vaccine

By Elizabeth Lee

THRE was a great sense of relief and excitement last week when patients aged 85 years and older received their first Covid-19 vaccine in the Weaver’s Square Family Practice in Baltinglass.

“It was really emotional for us and our patients,” Mary Owens, practice manager told ***The Nationalist***. “It was very emotional because some of the patients hadn’t been out of the house since last March. They were delighted to get it. Even those who would have been nervous were still thrilled.”

Doctors Maeve Cummins and Donal Curran, along with nurses Sinéad Whelan and Geraldine Doyle administered 160 vaccines to people, including springhtly 96-year-old Cecilia O’Connor, who was their oldest patient and the first person to receive the jab. Among the others were husband and wife Johnny and Margaret Kenny, also from Baltinglass.

“We had a good few couples in together, so that was lovely, too. We had a one-way system in place to avoid congestion, it was so important to protect everyone. This is all new to us, but everything went smoothly and no-one was kept waiting so well done to the doctors and nurses,” added Mary. “It’s brilliant, it’s a light at the end of the tunnel, isn’t it?”