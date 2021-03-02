Death notices and funeral arrangements

Kay (Kathleen)(Catherine) Byrne, née Moran

30 Donn Or, Brownshill Road, Carlow and formerly of Marion Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin, passed away peacefully, on 28 February 2021, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved wife of the late Peter, much loved mother of Sandra, Yvonne, Paul and Peter, adored grandmother of Gavin, Laura, Jack, Garreth, Daniel, Liam, Michelle, Autumn and the late Emma and cherished sister of James, Ger, Marian and the late Anne, John, Christy and Joanie.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren Ryan, Emmalyn, Gracie-May, A.J and Kate, sons-in-law Jake and Michael, daughter-in-law Lucy, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Kay Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private cremation will take place on Wednesday in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin

Stephen (Stafford) BRENNAN

Knocknagee, Castledermot, Kildare / Carlow

On 26 February 2021, peacefully, at his home, Stephen (Stafford), predeceased by his brother Ted, sadly missed by his siblings Kathleen, Jim, Cecil, Carmel and Margaret, sisters-in-law Anne and Ann, brother-in-law David, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, his wonderful carer Denise, his great neighbours and friends.

May Stephen Rest in Peace

In accordance with current Government/H.S.E. guidelines and in the interest of Public Health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Stephen (max of 10 people). For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Funeral Service from Mount Jerome Crematorium online at 2.30pm on Thursday afternoon (4th March) at the following link

www.vimeo.com/event/153499

House private please.

Stephen’s Funeral Cortege will pass his home in Knocknagee on Thursday at 1.15 pm en route to Mount Jerome Crematorium.

Betty Nolan (née O’Leary)

Bendenstown, Rathoe, Carlow

Beloved wife of Noel, adored mother of Carrie, Helen, Aoife, and Bill, darling granny of Megan, Amy, Ben, Adam, Jonah and Noah, loving great-granny of Izak. Deeply regretted by her loving mother Helen, sister Tina, brothers Tom, P.J. Eugene and Liam and the late Mary, Dick, Jim and Paul, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and The Fighting Cocks and Tullow Rugby Club families.

May Betty Rest In Peace

Betty’s Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon (confined to family) in St. Patrick’s Church, Rathoe, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on this link http://bit.ly/3dVXIVD. Betty will depart her home on Thursday morning at 11.15am on her journey to the church and people are welcome to line the route whilst adhering to social distancing. No flowers, please, donations, in lieu, to Pieta House

Joseph Bergin

Carlow on 28 February 2021. Joe, in his 85th year and always in our hearts. Will be forever cherished by his nieces and nephews David, Paul, Mary, Boyce, Ruth, Juliet, Sarah and Joe and his many grandnieces and nephews. Son of PC and Mollie Bergin of Dublin Street, Carlow, he was pre-deceased by his wife Loreen in 2016, Joe was for many years a member of the Dominican Order serving in Trinidad, Cork, Newbridge College and Tallaght. He left the Dominicans and joined the Episcopal Anglican Church in 1990, married and then served as pastor in Newfoundland and Syracuse New York. For the last few years he has been in retirement in the wonderful care of the staff at College View Nursing Home in Cavan.

May Joe Rest in Peace

In keeping with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings, the funeral will take place privately.

The family wish to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this time.