By Suzanne Pender

CALLS from both Carlow and Laois county councils to TII to repair defects on Duggan Bridge have not yet been answered.

The matter was raised by cllr Tom O’Neill at last Thursday’s meeting, who called for an update on the “cleaning up of Duggan Bridge”. Director of services Padraig O’Gorman said the council had sought funding for defects currently at the bridge and described the issue as “substantial enough”. He added that Laois County Council had also expressed concern about the repair of the defects on the bridge, but it had “no answer back yet from TII”.