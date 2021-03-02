€1.5m adaptation grant for Carlow’s elderly and disabled

MORE than €1.5 million has been allocated to housing adaptation grants for Carlow’s elderly and disabled. Carlow County Council will receive a total of €1,605,773 for the Housing Adaptation Grant scheme, which aims to improve quality of life for elderly people and those with disabilities.

The scheme supports home adaptations for older people, those with a disability and people with mobility issues. Eighty percent of the total is provided by the Department of Housing, with 20% funding from the local authority.

Grants of up to €30,000 are available to assist people with a disability in carrying out necessary works to make a house more suitable for their needs, up to €8,000 to assist older people to have necessary repairs or improvements carried out, and up to €6,000 for mobility aids.

Carlow TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said the adaptation grants were a massive boost for those who received them.

“It’s very good news, it’s important for those with a disability and elderly to have those grants. For people with mobility issues it may be getting a ramp or stair lift.”