Gardaí arrest young woman after high speed pursuit broadcast on Instagram

Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí have arrested a young woman after a pursuit on the M50 between Ballymun, Co Dublin, and Bray, Co Wicklow, last night.

Some footage of the incident circulated widely last night on social media which lasted just under an hour.

As the Irish Examiner reports, multiple garda cars can be seen in the footage as the young woman filmed herself driving at high speeds on the Dublin ring road and taunting the gardaí.

In some parts of the footage, the young woman can be heard singing along to pop music on her car’s radio.

The garda support helicopter was also dispatched at one stage to help garda traffic units trace the speeding driver.

The incident began when the young woman failed to stop for gardaí at 5.55pm yesterday evening.

She was later arrested on her return at Hampton Wood Drive in Ballymun at 6.50pm.

The woman was then taken to Ballymun Garda station. No injuries were reported from the incident.

She has since been released and is expected in court at a future date.