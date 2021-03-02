Lowest number of new Covid-19 cases reported in over two months

The lowest number of new Covid-19 cases were recorded on a single day since mid-December.

Just 359 cases were announced this evening as the Health Protection Surveillance Centre also been notified of 14 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Less than five cases were in Carlow.

Three of the deaths occurred in March, 10 in February and 1 in November.

Of the cases notified today:

157 are men / 193 are female

66% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

159 in Dublin, 25 in Westmeath, 21 in Louth, 21 in Galway, 19 in Meath and the remaining 114 cases are spread across 19 other counties**.

As of 8am today, 498 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 116 are in ICU. 28 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 27th, 435,895 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

294,550 people have received their first dose

141,345 people have received their second dose

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “While the low number of cases reported today may be attributable to a weekend effect, it is nevertheless very welcome and represents the lowest number of cases reported on a single day since mid-December.

“While we continue to make good progress in Ireland, globally in the past week, the number of cases of COVID-19 has increased for the first time in 7 weeks. We must not allow this virus the opportunity to do the same here. Please hold firm to the public health advice and together we can continue to protect and build on the progress we have made over the last 2 months”