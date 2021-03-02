Man dies after collision between car and lorry in Louth

James Cox

A man has died after a collision between the car he was driving and a lorry in Co Louth today.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision on the R173 between Loughanmore and Jenkinstown in Co Louth. The incident occurred at approximately 2.15pm today.

One male, aged in his 40s, was seriously injured when his car collided with a lorry. He was airlifted to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where he died a short time later.

The R173 is currently closed between Dundalk and Carlingford and local diversions are in place. The scene is preserved for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information in relation to this collision to contact them, including anyone who was driving in the Loughanmore and Jenkinstown areas between 1.45pm and 2.30pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.