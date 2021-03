Digital Desk Staff

A man is due before the courts in Kerry in connection to an aggravated burglary.

It happened at around 4pm yesterday at a house in Tralee where a person entered and allegedly assaulted a resident with a wheel brace.

The victim didn’t need medical treatment.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene a short time later.

The man has been since charged and will appear before Killarney District Court this morning.