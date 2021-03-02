Orlaith bakes her way towards making €2k

Orlaith, centre, with Eoin and his brother on the left and Lauren and her big sister, Holly on the right

By Elizabeth Lee

A 15-year-old year entrepreneur has just baked her way into raising €2,000 for Down Syndrome Ireland when she spent every weekend in February making delicious buns, cookies and brownies.

Orlaith Fallon from Ballycarney, Carlow set up her own bakery, ‘Orlaith’s Cakes’, during a previous Covid-19 lockdown, but she decided to dedicate February to raising funds for Down Syndrome Ireland and Down Syndrome Carlow.

Her act of kindness was inspired by six-year-old Eoin Kennedy, who simply loves to help Orlaith.

Eoin was introduced to the Fallon household when he was just two years’ old because Orlaith’s mother Linda is his childminder. Since then, Orlaith and Eoin have become best buddies and a video of them baking together was an instant Instagram hit.

To raise funds for Down Syndrome Ireland, Orlaith sold boxes of her delicious treats, working tirelessly though every Friday, Saturday and Sunday to bake and dispatch the orders.

“It was worth it, though. I’m delighted because I only expected to make about €1,000, but this weekend we reached €1,765 and then someone donated the rest of it to bring the total to €2,000,” she explained.

Orlaith’s mam Linda and dad Shane must be very proud of their kind, hard-working daughter! She’s now going to split the €2,000 equally between the local and national branches of Down Syndrome Ireland.