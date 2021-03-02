President Michael D Higgins has a new puppy

Tuesday, March 02, 2021

James Cox

President Michael D Higgins has been spotted with a new dog in the Phoenix Park, six months after the death of Síoda.

His new five-month-old Bernese Mountain dog has been named “Misneach”, which is the Irish word for courage.

The president’s dogs have been popular with the public for years, often accompanying Michael D at events in the Áras, while a Twitter page dedicated to the “first dogs” has gathered almost 20,000 followers.

Higgins’ dogs have been a big hit with visiting heads of state in the past and Kate Middleton was particularly fond of Bród during a visit in 2020.

The Duchess of Cambridge pets President Michael D. Higgins’ dog, Bród, at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin.

A spokesperson for President Higgins confirmed that he “had a five-month-old puppy in training” and “given the times we are in, the President has given him the name Misneach, meaning courage”.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Man dies after collision between car and lorry in Louth

Tuesday, 02/03/21 - 7:41pm

Covid-19 infections in hospital staff have dropped by around 95%

Tuesday, 02/03/21 - 7:26pm

Covid vaccine tracker: Where are the fastest rollouts and how does Ireland compare?

Tuesday, 02/03/21 - 6:14pm