President Michael D Higgins has a new puppy

James Cox

President Michael D Higgins has been spotted with a new dog in the Phoenix Park, six months after the death of Síoda.

His new five-month-old Bernese Mountain dog has been named “Misneach”, which is the Irish word for courage.

The president’s dogs have been popular with the public for years, often accompanying Michael D at events in the Áras, while a Twitter page dedicated to the “first dogs” has gathered almost 20,000 followers.

Higgins’ dogs have been a big hit with visiting heads of state in the past and Kate Middleton was particularly fond of Bród during a visit in 2020.

A spokesperson for President Higgins confirmed that he “had a five-month-old puppy in training” and “given the times we are in, the President has given him the name Misneach, meaning courage”.