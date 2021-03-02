Tullow Rd residents tormented by non-stop noise from scramblers





By Suzanne Pender

TULLOW Road residents are infuriated by an ongoing issue of scrambler bikes “going non-stop” near their homes, turning the area into an “unofficial racecourse”.

The unfinished route from O’Brien Road to Ballinacarrig has become a target for bike scrambling every evening, with youths gathering to ride their loud bikes, to the disgust of residents. The matter was raised by mayor of Carlow cllr Fergal Browne at an online meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

“The scrambler bikes are on the road there at the back of Éire Óg and speeding across the road,” he said. “From 3pm every evening till seven or eight o’clock at night, the scrambler bikes are going non-stop and is very unfair on the local residents there,” added cllr Browne.

Cllr Fintan Phelan agreed that “numerous complaints” have been made about this “serious anti-social behaviour” and that the council needed to take action.

“We do have to have some kind of interim measure to stop this,” said cllr Phelan, who described it as “noise pollution”, adding that the area had become an “unofficial racecourse”.

At a previous meeting, director of services Padraig O’Gorman spoke of long-term plans for this road, which ultimately will form part of a larger aspiration to link the Wexford Road to the Graiguecullen area of Carlow town. At last Thursday’s meeting, Mr O’Gorman said he was hopeful he would have an update from the department shortly in terms of advancing that long-term plan.

In relation to the issue of the scrambler bikes, Mr O’Gorman stated that the land and the roads in the area were privately owned, but added that the council would “try to find a solution over the next couple of weeks to alleviate the situation”.

Cllr Browne expressed the hope that “some form of resolution would be found”, while cllr John Cassin remarked “the big thing is that the road is finished and that would stop that behaviour”.