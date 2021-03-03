Death notices and funeral arrangements

Liam P Bell

28 Burrin Manor, Tullow Rd, Carlow and formerly of Fermoy, Co Cork, passed away peacefully, on March 3rd, at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.

Beloved husband of Enesa and much loved father of his sons Alan and Derek and loving step-father of Sveílana and Walerii.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, step-children, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, step-grandchildren, brothers, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Liam Rest in Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family and will be followed by a private cremation.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.