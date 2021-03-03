Death notices and funeral arrangements

Wednesday, March 03, 2021

RIP

 

Liam P Bell

28 Burrin Manor, Tullow Rd, Carlow and formerly of Fermoy, Co Cork, passed away peacefully, on March 3rd, at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.

Beloved husband of Enesa and much loved father of his sons Alan and Derek and loving step-father of Sveílana and Walerii.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, step-children, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, step-grandchildren, brothers, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Liam Rest in Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family and will be followed by a private cremation.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Downward trend in Carlow Covid-19 cases continues

Wednesday, 03/03/21 - 7:53pm

Car on fire

Wednesday, 03/03/21 - 6:29pm

Eggs-traordinary opportunity for chocolate lovers

Wednesday, 03/03/21 - 6:11pm