Downward trend in Carlow Covid-19 cases continues

Less than five new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Carlow on Wednesday.

This is the second day in a row this has occurred and continues a recent downward trend of cases locally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 25 additional deaths related to Covid-19 along with 566 cases.

5 deaths occurred in March,13 occurred in February and 6 in occurred January or earlier.

Of the cases notified today:

280 are men / 284 are female

68% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

233 in Dublin, 37 in Kildare, 30 in Meath, 25 in Donegal, 24 in Westmeath and the remaining 217 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 489 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 114 are in ICU. 29 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of 28th February, 439,782 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

297,899 people have received their first dose

141,883 people have received their second dose

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Through the hard work and sacrifice of the vast majority of people, key disease indicators continue on a positive trajectory. However, we are still seeing outbreaks in the community, including those linked to extended families, workplaces and funerals. We need to keep up our guard against the B117 variant of COVID-19, which we know is dominant in Ireland at present and highly transmissible.

“Our willingness to stick with the public health advice in our daily routine has brought us the progress that we can see today. Together, through staying at home as much as possible, social distancing, hand washing and wearing face coverings, we can continue to drive down the spread of Covid-19.”