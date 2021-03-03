Eggs-traordinary opportunity for chocolate lovers

By Elizabeth Lee

ALDI has today published Ireland’s sweetest opportunity as it launches a nationwide search for the most chocolate-obsessed person to join Aldi as chief Easter egg tasting officer.

One specially selected member of the Irish public will receive free chocolate in the form of Easter eggs in exchange for tasting chocolate. The role will involve tasting, rating and reviewing a selection of Aldi’s range, which this year includes the blonde chocolate Specially Selected Exquisite Beehive Egg with honeycomb pieces.

To land the cracking role, all you need is an infatuation for confectionery and experimental taste buds. To enter the competition, consumers will be asked to email [email protected] explaining the reasons why they should be offered the role of chief egg tasting officer at Aldi Ireland. Entrants should include eggs-amples of their favourite Aldi chocolate, as well any sweet tales that may help them be successful. Over-18s only.

But with Easter just around the corner, those wanting to take part will need to hop to it and email their entry between 8 and 12 March only – there’s no eggs-cuse for tardiness! Successful applicants will receive their first products to sample from 15 March – loads of time for them to advise everyone they know on their favourites!

Easter has become a key date for Aldi and this year the supermarket announced it will be adding delightful innovations such as Milkshake, Beehive and geo-shaped eggs to its range, as well as a variety of free-from and vegan options.

Aldi Ireland’s group buying officer John Curtin said: “This year, we have an exciting opportunity for trusty Easter egg tasters to join us and pick their favourite products from our 2021 Easter range. Their feedback will also help our buying team create next year’s showstoppers, to ensure we’re giving our shoppers what they want.

“We’ve never before had such a wonderful variety of Easter egg shapes, colours and flavour combinations. We want to hear from people of all ages (over-18 only) who simply love chocolate and can help showcase our innovative range. If this sounds like eggs-actly what you’ve been looking for, be quick, because the deadline for applications is Friday 12March.”

How to enter: