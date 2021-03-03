  • Home >
Gardaí arrest man in relation to €20m property fraud investigation

Wednesday, March 03, 2021

James Cox

Gardaí in Dundalk have arrested a man in relation to a €20 million investigation into property registration fraud.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) and Dundalk arrested the man today.

The man was arrested in the Dundalk area today and he is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Dundalk Garda station. He can be detained for up to seven days.

This investigation involves a fraud of up to €20 million. It involves the use of fraudulent documentation to remove mortgage charges held by Financial Institutions on properties, thus allowing the sale of those properties without repaying the mortgages.

In this case, mortgage charges were removed from 12 properties, with six of these properties being sold.

This is the ninth arrest as part of this investigation.

