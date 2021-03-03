Grants for Carlow social enterprises

GRANTS for training and mentoring for local social enterprises will be delivered by Carlow County Development Partnership. The development partnership, a member of the Irish Local Development Network (ILDN), has welcomed the announcement by minister Heather Humphreys of an €800,000 Covid-19 Social Enterprise Regeneration Programme, which will be administered by the ILDN.

The fund will resource local development companies (LDCs) and associated bodies to provide supports to social enterprises in communities as they emerge from the challenges brought about by the pandemic. ILDN is the representative body for LDCs such as Carlow Development Partnership. These 49 not-for-profit groups aim to build inclusive, vibrant communities and better life chances for people in every part of Ireland and say they are perfectly placed to deliver the regeneration programme on behalf of the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Welcoming the initiative, Mary Lawlor, CEO of Carlow Development Partnership, said: “The scheme, which is funded by the department through the Dormant Accounts Fund, will provide grants of up to €80,000 to provide free training and mentoring to social enterprise managers, directors and staff across the country, with a particular focus on strategic planning, digital innovation, capacity building and governance. It will assist social enterprises to strengthen their operations, to repurpose or diversify their trading income while living in a Covid-19 operating environment. ILDN, with its extensive network of LDCs, offices and personnel in communities across the country, is well placed to deliver this important programme to social enterprises nationwide.”

Ms Lawlor continued: “ILDN members also administer the LEADER programme and the Social Inclusion Community Activation Programme across the country, which allows companies to support social enterprises nationwide. The Covid fund is a welcome addition to the supports being provided by ILDN members.”