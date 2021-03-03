Hardy bucks brave icy waters for Pieta House

By Suzanne Pender

PLUMMETING temperatures and icy waters proved no match for a hardy bunch of Carlow lads who bravely took on the bracing ‘Freezbrury Challenge’!

Every day for the entire month of February, the group of seven twentysomethings fearlessly took the plunge into the river, staying in one minute on the first day of the month, then adding an extra minute every day to finish the month on Sunday with a truly Baltic 28 minutes in the water.

The incredible mind over matter experience was all in aid of the very worthy cause of Pieta House, with more than €3,000 already raised on the group’s GoFundMe page.

The friends are Paul Harland, Jake Lochab, Lee Walker, Reece Denieffe, James McGrath and brothers Barry and Gavin Power who, donning nothing more than their swimming togs, faced the chilly waters daily.

“Your body does adjust to it … yeah, your body is screaming get out of the water, but your head won’t let you,” smiles Paul Harland. “It was very, very hard some days, especially in the frost and snow,” he adds.

The boys began their challenge in the River Burrin at Bennekerry, but when the local fields flooded they moved to the River Barrow, before finishing the challenge on Sunday in the reservoir in Killeshin.

“With so many people struggling at the moment, we just thought it was a really good challenge and a great cause,” said Paul.

With all of the group still working, on weekdays their Freezbrury Challenge often took place in darkness, with the weekends the only days they could take advantage of whatever sun there was!

“It was a big commitment, but we are absolutely delighted we did it; all of us really looked forward to it every day and had some great craic and great laughs doing it. We’d bring the speaker down and be singing and dancing, anything to keep ourselves in the water,” says Paul.

“It kept us all going, too – we’re really going to miss it now,” he adds.

The health benefits of their ice-cold challenge have also been remarkable.

“Cold water therapy is great for the immune system and your metabolism, your muscles … you’d be surprised how good you feel after it; all this month we’ve been feeling great after it,” adds Paul.

To donate on the GoFundMe page, search Freezbrury Challenge Carlow.