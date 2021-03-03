Residents near UCC fear more “Magaluf” style parties

Olivia Kelleher

Residents who live near University College Cork (UCC) are fearing another summer of “Magaluf” style parties by young people who are unable to go abroad for a second year in a row because of the pandemic.

Last year, two female residents who are part of the Magazine Road and Surrounding Areas Association took a successful private prosecution against a landlord following anti-social behaviour and noise at student rentals.

Arising out of the case the landlord faces a €1,000 fine or 12 months in prison if there is a proven breach of a noise protection order at properties occupied by student tenants which were being used for “Covid house parties”.

Resident Aidan Cahill said that they had hoped that the case would send out the message to both landlords and students that drunken noisy house parties were not acceptable to residents.

Student tourist location

However, he fears that the area is again proving to be a student tourist location with young people knocking on doors looking for summer lettings from landlords.

“The students are knocking on doors and good landlords, responsible landlords are contacting us saying that they are being inundated with requests for the summer. But some greedy landlords will just take the money from students.”

“Our fear is that it will start all over again. None of the young people have any valid reason for moving in here for the summer.

“We questioned four young guys, and they said they were ‘going back to the office’. We don’t know what that means.

“The young people, we can’t say they are all students, who are looking for lettings are from Cork.

“Their mammies and daddies obviously don’t want them for the summer and are shipping them off in to the area around UCC.”

Mr Cahill said that residents have noticed a big increase in house parties among existing students in the area in recent weeks.

“Up to recently it had been very good. UCC has put a good disciplinary process in place. The Students’ Union has also come on board.

“But the last week or two it has been a hive of activity of houses with house parties. The guards have been called. It is manageable at the moment, but we don’t want it get out of hand.

“All these cohorts of young people have years to get over this pandemic. But for the older people who live here their time is precious. They need to be able to enjoy peace in their homes.

“Some landlords are very irresponsible and will take these young people. It is about greed Only for the community gardai we would be in big trouble. They have been fantastic.”

All of the parents of these young people will be able to sit in their gardens during the summer. We won’t be able to do that.

Mr Cahill has condemned parents who are sending their teenagers into areas around UCC to get them out of their hair for the summer.

“All of the parents of these young people will be able to sit in their gardens during the summer. We won’t be able to do that. They just want them gone.”

Meanwhile, former Lord Mayor of Cork, Catherine Clancy, who lives locally says that irresponsible landlords renting out summer party houses during the pandemic should be liable to prosecutions and fines.

Ms Clancy says that landlords letting out houses of multiple occupancy (HMOs) for the coming summer are risking a fourth Covid-19 spike and further lockdowns.

“Last summer, as residents living around the UCC area we witnessed hundreds of young people coming to our area and renting these HMOs and not adhering to Covid-19 regulations.

“When these young people returned home in late August and early September to their neighbouring suburbs and counties it coincided with a second spike of Covid-19 infections. When students returned to their homes in December it coincided with a third spike of Covid-19 infections.”

Ms Clancy says that the Government, National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), HSE and Gardaí are working flat out along with the general public in order to flatten the curve.

She stresses that some landlords are getting 10 to 15 calls a day from young people asking if their properties are available for the summer.

“Many of the young people looking to rent these houses are from neighbouring parishes and this behaviour is being funded and supported by parents to move into the Magazine Road and surrounding areas community.

“Many of these HMOs are not fit for purpose during a pandemic and will be housing up to eight or more tenants sharing one bathroom/washing facilities.

“Because of their age, these young people may not be vaccinated until late summer/early autumn and therefore are putting their own, their families and residents around the UCC area health at risk.”

The association is requesting that urgent legislation be put in place to make landlords who make their properties available for house parties in the height of a pandemic liable to prosecution and fines.

Irresponsible landlords

“It appears to residents, that as society in general abides by the regulations, irresponsible landlords owning properties in the UCC area are more interested in the extra income they can generate rather than the health of people in this pandemic.”

The association also believes the HSE needs to make a clear statement on the dangers of these HMOs that host house parties and social gatherings, transmitting this virus to others.

Ms Clancy said one house in the area had seventeen reported house parties last summer.

“This cannot be allowed to reoccur. The HSE clearly needs to step in and close these HMOs down in the interest of public health. This again indicates the urgent need for legislation on the standards, maintenance and managements of houses of multi occupancy.”