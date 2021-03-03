RTÉ documentary to detail de Valera’s son’s involvement in illegal adoptions

An RTÉ Investigates documentary is due to reveal new evidence regarding Professor Éamon de Valera’s involvement in illegal adoptions during his time as a consultant gynaecologist at Holles St National Maternity Hospital.

The son of the former president of Ireland allegedly arranged antenatal appointments for a woman who was not pregnant in order to facilitate an illegal adoption, almost a decade after the introduction of the Adoption Act 1952.

De Valera jnr is also said to have been involved in the illegal adoption of four children into one house over five and a half years, concealing the adoptions as fake pregnancies, hearing from two of the family, Brian and Brenda Lynch.

Another family impacted by Prof de Valera’s actions is that of Mary Flanagan, who details how she and her sister were informed they were adopted by TUSLA in October 2019.

The RTÉ documentary speaks to numerous people from around the country who were impacted by illegal adoptions in the 60s and 70s.

It will also examine how past failings in the adoption system are now being compounded by the continued refusal of State agencies to share personal information with the people affected.

The documentary will also highlight the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes’ silence on the matter in their 3,000 page final report published in January.

RTÉ claim over 180 institutions, agencies and individuals were involved in arranging adoptions in the State, however, the number involved in the facilitation of illegal adoptions is unknown.

The documentary ‘RTÉ Investigates: Ireland’s Illegal Adoptions’ airs on RTÉ One at 9.35pm tonight and will be available worldwide of the RTÉ Player.