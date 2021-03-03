The future is bright for innovative Carlow company

AN innovative Carlow company which recently won a regional enterprise award has defied Covid-19 to have its busiest year yet.

Irish Fluid Controls, based at Deerpark Business Park on the Dublin Road, provides chemical dosing systems to companies in various industries, including pharmaceutical and food and beverage. The company provides prebuilt and tested dosing systems and plant rooms. The systems are mounted into modular buildings and can be dropped into sites for quick installation and commissioning.

Founded by Kiltegan’s Killian Doyle in 2014, the company received the regional award for the southeast in the recent National Enterprise Awards. Killian said: “It’s really good recognition for the hard work by the entire team since 2014 and also recognition for the Local Enterprise Board, who have supported our business and assisted in growing it from a start-up to a growing company over the next few years.”

The judges recognised that while Irish Fluid Controls is a small company, it had the manufacturing processes in place from its foundation to scale up and take on larger products.

“We had a path forward, a ten-year plan, right from the beginning,” said Killian. “We had our busiest year to date, even with Covid, and we have had steady growth year on year since 2014.”

Covid-19 has been a challenge, but it expedited the roll-out of the company’s remote monitoring platform.

“We hadn’t planned to bring it to the market for maybe another two years. We pivoted and brought it forward. We can remotely monitor our prebuilt packages and commission them remotely without having a body on site. We can commission them from the home or office then.”

Killian is a mechanical engineer who worked with General Electric, but left to start the company. He had a unique skill set. He was a mechanical engineer but also trained in the chemical dosing industry. He saw that many of these large pharmacy companies were getting their dosing systems from abroad.

“For all the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries we have in Ireland, all of this was being imported from abroad. It was a case of why can’t this be done locally?”

Companies can visit the Carlow base to test out the systems, while it has a maintenance vision covering the 32 counties.

Carlow was selected as the company’s base due to its transport links and proximity to skilled graduates coming from IT Carlow. Irish Fluid Controls currently employs nine people.

In the next five years, it is looking to build a purpose-built manufacturing plant in Carlow and increase its workforce to 20.

The company’s goal is to export its offering.

“Because we deal with large multinationals, we see a route to export through them to other markets,” said Killian.

There were great boosts like being put in contact with local manufacturing businesses and participation in a mentor system. Leading Carlow businesspeople like Lilly Holmes of PB Tech have been invaluable with advice and guidance. A strategic management programme run by Blaise Brosnan was also a great benefit.