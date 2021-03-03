Trial order for boy over death of Deliveroo rider Thiago

Tom Tuite

A youth accused of dangerous driving causing the death of delivery cyclist Thiago Ortes Cortes in Dublin has been served with a book of evidence and sent forward for trial to the circuit court.

Mr Cortes, 28, from Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil, was cycling on North Wall Quay in Dublin when he was struck by a car at about 10.30pm on August 31st last.

The student was delivering food for Deliveroo at the time of the collision.

He was taken by ambulance to the Mater hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old boy was remanded in custody on November 7th after he was charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Mr Cortes.

Five additional charges were later brought: three counts of failing to remain at the scene to offer assistance to Mr Cortes, not keeping the ‘05-reg car at the location, and failing to stop with intent to escape civil or criminal liability.

The other two were for driving without a licence or insurance.

Jurisdiction

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) recommended the case should be dealt with on indictment, in the circuit court, which has tougher sentencing powers. The Dublin Children’s Court has agreed and ruled that the case is too serious to accept jurisdiction.

The boy appeared there again yesterday/today (wed) before Judge Bernadette Owens.

A book of evidence was served on him by Detective Sergeant John Brady.

Judge Owens told the boy, who was accompanied to court by his mother, that he was being returned for trial to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court where he will face his next hearing on April 23.

Defence counsel Alison Fynes said there was no application for bail. Judge Owens granted legal aid to include senior counsel representation.

The youth, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, must notify the prosecution within 14 days if he intends to use an alibi at the hearing of his trial, the judge warned.

CCTV clips

Earlier Detective Sergeant Brady had told the juvenile court earlier that 244 statements and 149 CCTV clips have been obtained.

The boy cannot be named because he is a minor.

Section 93 of the Children Act states that no report shall be published or included in a broadcast which reveals the name, address or school of any child concerned in the proceedings or includes any particulars likely to lead to the identification of any child concerned in the proceedings.

Mr Cortes lived in Dublin with his fiancée Theresa Dantas for two years and was studying English. It is understood that he was saving money to study a master’s in business at the time of his death.