Call for review of treatment for ‘painful disease’

Wednesday, March 03, 2021

By Suzanne Pender

A MOTION calling on the minister for health to “review the treatment of endometriosis in Ireland” was unanimously passed at last week’s online meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace brought forward the motion, pointing out that some women were waiting up to nine years to secure a diagnosis of this “painful disease”.

Cllr Wallace also called for greater education about “what is normal and what isn’t normal” and greater access to the medical care required.

The motion was seconded by mayor cllr Fergal Browne.

