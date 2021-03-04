Carlow short film will be screened at New York festival

A SHORT film celebrating the culture of rural south Carlow will screen at a New York film festival shortly.

***Higher Ground***, made by local filmmaker Nuala Dalton, will feature at Craic Fest, the premier Irish film/music festival held in New York city.

***Higher Ground*** is a ten-minute ‘short’ that was filmed in Knockroe and Tomduff in the Mount Leinster area during one spring day in 2019. The film features two local farmers, Martin Shannon and Tommy Ryan. Both men’s families have farmed the land for generations. Martin from Knockroe, Rathanna will be known to many as chairman of the Blackstairs Farming Group, as well as being a wonderful singer and entertainer. Tommy is the custodian of Tomduff campfield of 1798 fame and is also known for his long involvement with the local tug-o-war teams and the dancing tradition with his wife of 63 years Josie. He is also a renowed storyteller and was born in the USA but moved back to Carlow as a child.

His daughter Breda said it was a great honour for the family to have the short film in the city of his birth.

Nuala explained the background to the short film.

“I love the culture around the home, small farmers and community; I see it as representing an old Ireland,” she said. “The beauty of the connection of the people to the land.”

People like Martin and Tommy are “somewhat like kings of their own domain” in contrast to those working for various institutions. Nuala said the film was not a work of nostalgia, however, and that it touched on the challenges and difficulties of life on the land, including a small bit of local history about the Black and Tans.

The film soundtrack includes original compositions by the filmmaker and by Mindy Meng Wang, as well as traditional music by Nuadán. The project was part-funded by Carlow Arts and a screening for the local community was held in Rathanna Hall in December 2019. The short film also features some stunning visuals of the spectacular south Carlow scenery.

Tickets for the screening are available at https://2021.thecraicfest.com.

***Higher Ground*** has featured in around half-a-dozen film festivals to date, including international events like the Rome Independent Prisma Awards and the Indie Short Awards, Buenos Aires.