Conor McGregor buys his whiskey without wearing mask in Kildare store

Conor McGregor has come under fire after he shared a video of himself purchasing a bottle of his Proper 12 whiskey without a face mask in a Gala store in Straffan, Co Kildare.

The video, which the UFC star shared on his Instagram account, has been viewed 2.6 million times at the time of writing.

McGregor asks a sales assistant how the sales of his whiskey in the shop are going before purchasing a bottle.

“€35, youse [sic] are charging a bit heavy for it as well,” he laughs as he makes the purchase.

McGregor then poses with the bottle of whiskey and his receipt as a friend films him.

Instagram users were quick to point out that 32-year-old was ignoring Covid regulations by not wearing a mask in the store.

“Show some respect and wear a mask,” one person commented.

“Where’s your mask?”, asked another.

There are over 5,000 comments on the video.

It is mandatory to wear a face mask in shops in the State, not wearing a mask is punishable with an €80 fine, rising to €1,000 or a month’s imprisonment for refusal to pay.

McGregor’s representatives have been contacted for comment on the video and he is yet to respond to criticism in relation to it.