Des Bishop and reality star Hannah Berner announce engagement

James Cox

Comedian Des Bishop has announced his engagement to reality star and podcast host Hannah Berner.

Bishop, 45, and Berner, 29, have been dating for eight months, and they have previously spoken about how lockdown brought them closer.

Speaking on a podcast in July, Berner said: “We were on the beach and we kissed and the oldest guy I’ve ever kissed was 36…so I was afraid. I was attracted to him, but what if I feel like I’m kissing my creepy older uncle.”

The couple, who both live in the United States, moved in together in September.

The shared a number of pictures as they announced their engagement on Instagram.





“When you know, you know. Laughs for life,” Bishop wrote while Berner said: “Damn that caption made me emotional all over again.”

Berner revealed the Irish-American comedian proposed with a video message.

“When we first started dating, Des would send me this really funny video, singing videos, that would make me laugh,” she told People.

“On Valentine’s Day, I woke up and I had a video of him singing, which I hadn’t gotten since the summer. And then it ends with him being like, ‘I have a surprise for you’.”

She said she then found Bishop on one knee.

“And he’s just kneeling on the side, and then he just pulls out the ring. I think I just made weird crying noises,” she said.

“He lets me be me, and we laugh together. I make him laugh, and he makes me laugh. I really just fell in love with how his mind works. And I really listen to his advice, and I really just respect him.”