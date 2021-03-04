Fianna Fáil TDs criticise vaccine rollout as some older people left ‘broken-hearted’

Several Fianna Fáil TDs have strongly criticised the pace of the country’s vaccination programme.

A number of deputies shared their anger at last night’s parliamentary party meeting, as many over 85s still do not know when they will get their injection.

Dara Calleary said he had little faith in the HSE to deliver given some experiences, while Joe Flaherty said many older people have been left broken-hearted.

It comes as the HSE failed to hit the Government’s target of administering 100,000 doses last week, with supply issues cited as the reason for the delay.

However, Professor of virology at University College Dublin (UCD), Gerald Barry, says Ireland is doing well compared to other EU nations.

“When you compare [Ireland] to countries like the UK it appears like we are moving really slowly, but in comparison to other countries in Europe, I think we are doing quite well.

There’s no doubt the vaccine is going to have a dramatic impact on this whole situation.

“I think we are vaccinating as many people as we get vaccines delivered to the country and that’s all we can do for now,” Prof Barry said.

Prof Barry’s comments come as the Ireland’s 14-day incidence rate has fallen below 200 for the first time since Christmas, while the number of people with the disease in hospital also continues to fall.

There were 472 Covid patients on public wards last night, while the total in intensive care was down to 110.

Last night, 566 new cases of the virus were reported to the Department of Health, with 25 additional deaths.

Despite optimism surrounding the improving epidemiological situation and the rollout of the vaccine, Dr Ray Walley, a GP adviser to the HSE, says people need to continue to follow the public health advice.

“We are always going to have new virus variants happening,” Dr Walley said, stressing the importance of basic public health advice to stop the spread.