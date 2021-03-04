Fourth freight ferry DFDS is to be added to the Rosslare-Dunkirk route on April 1st

Sarah Slater

A fourth freight ferry, DFDS, is to be added to the Rosslare Europort-Dunkirk route on April 1st.

The direct Ireland-mainland Europe service via France, that avoids the UK was first introduced on January 2nd this year following Brexit.

The Danish operator DFDS will be launching their freight ferry Ark Dania which has a capacity for 188 truck units (including 12 driver accompanied units and 176 unaccompanied units/trailers).

Sailing time will be approximately 23 hours and 45 minutes.

Complicated paperwork

Since the UK left the EU, the direct service has been favoured by haulage companies and industry alike, as it avoids the delays, border checks and complicated paperwork that come with using the UK as a land-bridge.

Upon arrival in Dunkirk or Rosslare, the drivers are fully rested and can continue driving immediately to reach many major destinations within the rules for driving limits.

Currently three ferries offer a cost-efficient alternative for trade between Ireland and continental Europe. The additional capacity by Ark Dania, also gives customers an opportunity to grow their business post Brexit.

Aidan Coffey, route director said: “Ark Dania is an important addition to the route. It’s a very versatile ferry capable of carrying diverse types of cargo. It will also free up capacity on our three other ferries for more driver accompanied freight units.

“We have strong demand from all sectors of industry looking to use the direct route to North Central Europe, as more and more realise the benefits of using the direct route compared to the UK land-bridge.”