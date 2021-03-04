  • Home >
Gardaí arrest fourth person in connection with Blanchardstown shooting

Thursday, March 04, 2021

A man has been arrested by gardaí in connection with a shooting incident which took place in Blanchardstown, Co Dublin in 2019.

The man in his 40s was arrested in the Swords ares of Dublin earlier today.

The shooting incident, during which a male in his 40s was injured, took place on June 1st, 2019, in Blakestown Way, Blanchardstown.

Today represents the fourth arrest made in connection with this incident.

Previously, a woman and two men, all aged in their 30s, were arrested and released pending the preparation of a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man arrested today is currently being held at Blanchardstown Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939/98.

