Kildare man charged with drug offences after Limerick student street party

David Raleigh

A man arrested following a large student street party near the University of Limerick has been charged with drugs offences.

Kyle Dockery, (20), with an address at Woodlands, Rathangan, Co Kildare, appeared before Limerick District Court, today.

Mr Dockery was one of a number of people arrested in College Court, Castletroy, on Tuesday, March 2nd, after gardai sent patrols to the area following complaints of a large student street party in the estate.

Mr Dockery is charged with one count of possession of cocaine and one count possession for sale or supply, at Henry Street Garda Station, Limerick, on March 2nd.

Gardai provided the court with a certificate of evidence of their arrest, charge, and caution of the accused.

Mr Dockery, who faces two charges, contrary to Section 3 and 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, did not speak in court.

Garda file

He sat silently with his head bowed, wearing a face mask, dressed in black shorts, white socks, runners, a sleeveless puffy jacket and a cream jumper.

A barrister representing the accused told the court: “We reserve our position in respect of Legal Aid.”

Sergeant Sean Murray, prosecuting, said a garda file on the matter was to be “prepared and sent to the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions)”.

Sergeant Murray said gardai were not objection to bail, provided Mr Dockery stayed out of Limerick, “especially the College Court estate”.

Mr Dockery’s barrister said his client had given an undertaking to abide by the bail condition.

Judge Patrick Durkan said the accused should be physically present for his next appearance in court should Covid-19 restrictions allowed it.

Granting bail on the accused’s own bond of €100, the judge ordered that he “keep out of Co Limerick other than to attend court, and that he be of good behaviour”.

Mr Dockery was remanded on bail to appear before Limerick District Court, for directions from the DPP, on June 23rd, 2021.