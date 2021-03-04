Mayor Chu launches webinar with Mary McAleese for International Women’s Day

Kenneth Fox

The Lord Mayor of Dublin, Hazel Chu has announced a new webinar to mark International Women’s Day with former president Mary McAleese.

The free webinar titled ‘EmpowHERment: Tackling Unconscious Gender Bias in the Workplace’ takes place on Tuesday, March 8th from 11:30am – 1pm

The mayor will be joined by female leaders including Former president of Ireland, Mary McAleese, vice president of Public Policy and managing director of Twitter EMEA, Sinead McSweeney and broadcaster and entrepreneur Norah Casey.

She said the interactive webinar is one of a series of ‘Positive Change’ virtual events taking place in the coming weeks.

Speaking about the webinar, Lord Mayor Hazel Chu said “If we want gender equality in the workplace, we first need to tackle the issue of unconscious gender bias.

“While some progress has been made in recent years, women still face unconscious bias from a recruitment level, right through to promotion.

“According to Grant Thornton International 2020 Women in Business Report, 31 per cent of women in Ireland hold leadership roles, while only 20 per cent are in CEO positions.

Gender balanced workplace

She said the ‘Positive Change’ webinar will look at what measures can be introduced to tackle unconscious gender bias, so that more women can excel in their careers, and can have more gender balanced workplaces nationwide.

The webinar will also include: Orla O’Connor, chair of Arthur Cox and Partner in the firm’s Finance Group and Lorna Conn, group chief financial officer for CPL Recruitment.

The guests will share their experiences on the barriers facing future female leaders, what gaps need to be filled, and ways to tackle unconscious gender bias in the workplace and society.

The webinar will be moderated by Mayor Chu and will give the chance for attendees to ask questions and share their views and experiences.

The findings and recommendations from this webinar will be published in a report and presented to the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee and the Minister for Equality, Roderic O’Gorman to help bring about real change, both at a legislative and corporate level.

You can register to attend the webinar ‘EmpowHERment: Tackling Unconscious Gender Bias in the Workplace’ on March 9th here