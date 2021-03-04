McEntee moves to establish conveyancer positions as part of 2021 justice plan

The Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has written to the Legal Services Regulatory Authority (LSRA) to ask them to prepare a report on the creation of conveyancer positions as part of the Justice Plan 2021.

In a statement, Ms McEntee said the objection of creating the new role was to reduce legal costs for consumers and businesses.

“Most of us engage in conveyancing at key stages of our lives, when we buy homes or business premises, so we all have an interest in reforming this area,” the Minister said.

“My request to the [LSRA] to report on the creation of a new profession of conveyancer is an important step in continuing the process of legal services reform and providing more options and choice to the users of legal services,” she added.

The creation of the position would follow the path of England, Wales, Scotland, New Zealand, and most Australian state, who have professional conveyancers operating with appropriate regulation.

According to the Department of Justice, the LSRA will submit its report on the matter within 18 months.

Ms McEntee thanked the LSRA for agreeing to take on this additional task, and encouraged members of the public to participate in the consultation phase which will be announced in due course.

The Department said the LSRA’s report will focus on comparable international models and experience, the economic impact of introducing the position, the role digital technology could play in conveyancing, the pros and cons of introducing a new profession of conveyancer and models for its regulation.