Online auction will raise money for Coco

By Elizabeth Lee

AN online auction, jam-packed with treats and lovely luxuries, will be held this Sunday to raise funds for a little boy called Cosmin Manole who has cerebral palsy.

Know as Coco, he was born in Romania in 2014, but his parents Razvan and Christine moved to Ireland for a better life for him, settling in Friar’s Green, Carlow town. Razvan has devoted his time to improving Coco’s life and has spent years home-schooling his son and trying to improve his mobility and cognitive skills.

He continued that his home-schooling of Coco involves intensive therapies that have greatly improved his physical condition and that after some research he discovered a laser therapy by Dr Fred Khan, a retired vascular surgeon, who is based in Toronto, Canada. Razvan wants Coco to get tested for the therapy and is convinced that the treatment will repair the damage that caused his son to have cerebral palsy.

The family need to raise the funds to get to Toronto and have set €15,000 as their target. With great support from the people of Carlow and beyond, their coffers are now past the half-way mark and the fundraising continues, despite the limitations that the pandemic has imposed.

Carlow town resident Tricia Lowry has fundraised for Coco before and for the latest venture – the online auction taking place on Sunday – she’s teamed up with Noeleen Stedman. Punters may bid on any of the items on sale as they scroll through the auction’s Facebook page, all from the comfort of their own sofas!

“We have loads of gift vouchers from businesses throughout Carlow as well as hampers, gift sets and craft items. We also have a two-night stay in White’s Hotel, Wexford, along with gift vouchers for golf days out for four people for three different golf courses,” said Noeleen.

The auction takes place on Sunday 7 March from 10am to 9pm. You may find the Facebook page on https://www.facebook.com/cocotocanada/