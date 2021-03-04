Phoney war over where to locate new university HQ

RECENT rumours of where the headquarters of the proposed Technological University for the South East (TUSE) will be located have been described as “entirely speculative”.

In recent weeks, Waterford politicians have lined up to claim that the headquarters of TUSE should be in Waterford, in some cases comparing IT Carlow negatively with Waterford IT (WIT). It comes at a sensitive time as the two colleges prepare an application for technological university status, which must be submitted by 28 April.

While there has been no decision about a headquarters or what that would even entail, the issue has clearly vexed public representatives in Waterford. Waterford deputy Matt Shanahan told a recent sitting of the Dáil that there should be no question about the location of the headquarters.

The Independent TD said: “We should recognise where the competencies lie.”

He claimed that WIT took in €21 million in research last year, while IT Carlow took in €1.2 million.

He complained about a recent funding announcement of €193 million for Irish research centres, but not for WIT. He said this was “because we are being browbeaten into a process”.

“I promise the taoiseach that Waterford will not accept that,” he warned.

Waterford Fine Gael senator John Cummins stated that the budgets and staff of WIT are “essentially double” those of IT Carlow. The number of full-time students in Waterford was 6,634 compared with 4,454 in Carlow, while senator Cummins said the Waterford institute attracted more research funding in the information and technology sector than all other institutes of technology combined.

“I mention these statistics not in any way to discredit the fantastic work that the staff at IT Carlow do, but to emphasise that the headquarters of the new university should be located in the area that has the critical mass of full-time students and, more important, in one of the four areas which the national planning framework has identified for targeted ambitious growth of at least 50% out to 2040.”

Waterford representatives have also shared groundless speculation that Kilkenny may be chosen as a compromise location for TUSE.

Higher education minister Simon Harris rubbished talks of a Kilkenny headquarters and also dismissed the idea that a decision had been made on its location. He described the uninformed speculation as “divisive and counterproductive”.

“I stress that it is nothing more than idle speculation. The factual position is that no decision has been made on a headquarters and anyone stating otherwise or claiming it will be in one location is doing so baselessly.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has also commented on the headquarter rumours, saying it would be “wrong to create division” in the area, while tánaiste Leo Varadkar has stated that people should not be looking “for reasons to row” and the focus should be on a technological university in the southeast.

Asked recently about the focus on TUSE headquarters, IT Carlow president Dr Patricia Mulcahy said: “That is not the way we are thinking at the moment, but it will be a matter for the new organisation. We envisage faculties that are cross-campus so that one discipline is not confined to a particular campus, but that it can serve the needs of the region.”

The next step towards TUSE is an application for technological university status that must be submitted by 28 April, which would then be reviewed by an international panel. Next January is the deadline for technological university designation.

A spokesperson for IT Carlow told ***The Nationalist***: “The various discussions over the last six weeks by local representatives and unofficial spokespersons on the location of the new technological university headquarters are entirely speculative. No decision has been made. The current focus is on preparing for the submission of the TU application to the minister next month (28 April).”

Speaking to ***The Nationalist***, deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor agreed with a suggestion that the speculation was “unhelpful” to the formation of TUSE.

“2022 is the given day when we will have technological university status; that is a commitment from the government, from the taoiseach and minister Simon Harris,” she said.

“As a proud Carlow person, I’m going to make sure I fight for Carlow, given the opportunity, but I do not want to interfere with what’s happening now. The main thing is we get the technological university status. For Carlow, it’s absolutely massive for jobs to keep our students in the southeast. It’s going to be a huge game-changer for Carlow.”