Some in the North ‘don’t want a Protocol – they want trouble’ warns McGuinness

Vivienne Clarke

EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness has warned that there are “voices” in Northern Ireland who “don’t want a Protocol – they want trouble.”

Commenting on the UK’s unilateral move to extend a grace period for post-Brexit checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland from Britain, Ms McGuinness told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that trust was required in talks, but that was difficult when one party left the room “to do their own thing.”

Ms McGuinness said that the UK was negotiating with itself rather than with the EU and there needed to be respect on both sides.

Businesses in Northern Ireland needed solutions, “we’re working on it,” she said.

The UK’s behaviour was not appropriate and had to be “called out”, it would also raise questions about global Britain and how they would behave in the future with other global partners.

An agreement for an extension had been reached last December after lengthy negotiations, added Ms McGuinness, but there were voices in Northern Ireland who didn’t want a solution. “They want trouble.”

The European Commission wanted to address the problems, which had been created by Brexit. “We’re trying to resolve a problem we didn’t create, it was caused by Brexit.”

The political realities of the UK’s unilateral action will have to be separated from the practical realities being faced on the ground by Northern Ireland businesses, she said.

“We will never get the right solution if the two parties don’t agree on a way forward.”

Talks would continue, there was no way that they couldn’t, she said, but the atmosphere was going to be very different now. “We will be the adults in the room.”