Coping with the emotional and mental impact of the pandemic

Reverend Lester Scott of the Fenagh, Myshall, Aghade and Ardoyne parishes has been operating a telephone counselling support service for people during lockdown. Here, he talks about the emotional and mental impact of Covid-19 and how best to deal with it

THE global health crisis presented by Covid-19 has been ongoing for nearly a year. If it continues to behave similarly to the last global pandemic, the ‘Spanish Flu’ of 1918-19, we will continue to struggle and deal with it for a long time to come.

I think it is fair to say we are tired of it and all the changes that have resulted. The changes have left people with a palpable sense of isolation. Such impositions in the life of our nation and world have cost money, jobs and even, for some, a place to live.

When Covid-19 first appeared, I had a distinct sense of peace, regardless of what might happen to me personally. I took that peace as a sign of God’s peace over me. I know others for good reason have not sensed the same peace I felt. However, peace of mind is something that can dissipate if we don’t safeguard it.

As the days, weeks and months have progressed, a tiredness, resignation, rebellion and worry have arisen almost everywhere we turn.

RECOGNISING SIGNS OF WORRY, FEAR AND ANXIETY

During a pandemic when we are physically distanced, we need to pay closer attention to one another. We can do this by increasing the number of phone, video, email, text or postal contacts with each other. It is easier to recognise worry, fear and anxiety in a person when we have regular contact.

The basic characteristic of anxiety is an overwhelming sense of uncertainty. It involves struggling with a lot of ‘what if’ and ‘worst case’ scenarios in one’s mindset. Anxiety manifests in excessive worry and fear, as well as struggling to reframe or refocus one’s thinking away from it.

Some common signs of excessive anxiety include:

Excessive worry

• Feeling agitated

• Restlessness

• Fatigue

• Difficulty concentrating

• Irritability

• Tense muscles

• Trouble falling or staying asleep

• Panic attacks

• Irrational fears, and

• Avoiding social situations.

Children also may experience headaches or stomach aches. Teens have been observed to experience chest pain and vomiting in addition to the above symptoms.

Isolation is another possible symptom. Isolation and silence tend to support one another, and our friends, family members or church members may isolate or remain silent to hide what they are struggling with. I would encourage all of us, as sons and daughters in God’s family, to be on the lookout for these kinds of signs.

Remember, all of us experience worry, fear or anxiety at various times during our lifetime. That doesn’t necessarily mean one’s life is being affected by a mental health issue. For some, though, the symptoms last long enough and are so debilitating that they need particular help.

BREAKING SILENCE, LIVING IN COMMUNITY

The apparent silence with which we too often respond to mental health questions and struggles is a problem. Many people are unwilling even to seek help or counsel and prayer, let alone mental health resources.

We are meant to live in community, not alone. God did not create the ‘go-it-alone’ mentality as a model for living, where we bottle things up within ourselves; the mindset contagion of contemporary modern society has done that to us.

We need to encourage one another to speak up and seek help. Those who struggle with worry, fear and anxiety need a few trusted individuals, or maybe even just one, with whom to share daily living and challenges. Those struggling with worry, fear and anxiety need to let others come alongside them to help with healing.

WHAT WE CAN DO

If you observe some of the above signs, begin to give support by asking open questions about what a person is facing. Then … listen, listen, listen. Then, reflect back afterwards about what you’ve heard and speak little.

Once there is a sense of welcome and trust, ask the person what she or he thinks would help. Help explore options and help connect the person to resources. In other words, be there for them.

If a mental illness is involved, there are several steps that need to be taken:

Communication with a GP

• Seeing a psychiatrist or psychologist may be required for a proper diagnosis and medication, if needed (albeit within the limitations of the current pandemic constraints in gaining access to such services)

• Therapy or counselling can be important for addressing the thought patterns of anxiety

• Providing support through individuals or care groups.

If you feel anxiety is interfering with your daily living, seek help. Get in touch with a confidant, pastor or family doctor. Don’t isolate and don’t be silent. Don’t bottle it all up within yourself.

***If you wish to chat, Rvd Scott can be contacted on 087 2504322***