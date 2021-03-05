Death notices and funeral arranagements

Michael Brennan

56 Saint Patrick`s Park, Tullow, Carlow / Wolfhill, Laois

Beloved partner of Kay Smithers, much loved father of Michelle, Fintan, Rachel, Tara and Barry. Deeply regretted by his sister May, brother Eamon, Kay’s children Lisa, Paul and Darren, his adored grandchildren, Kay’s grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace

Michael’s Funeral Mass (confined to family) will take place on Saturday at 10.00 am in The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Mary Fennelly, née McNally

45 O’Hanrahan Avenue, Carlow, passed away peacefully, on 3 March 2021, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved wife of the late Jim, much loved mother of Ann, Pat, Marie, James and the late John.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, brothers, son-in-law Thomas, daughters-in-law Angie and Michelle, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives, good friends and neighbours.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family in The Holy Family Church, Askea, on Saturday at 11am and will be followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Mary’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Holy Family Church, online streaming service by using the following link

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Michael (Mick) Darcy

Retired Ambulance Driver of 83 St Clare’s Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow and formerly of Ballyhogue, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, passed away peacefully, on March 4th, 2021, in the loving care of Catherine and her staff in Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow.

Beloved husband of Anne, much loved father of Fran, Catherine, Aisling and Michael, adored grandfather of Barry, Eadoin, Katie, Jodie, Cillian and Jessie and cherished brother of Maura, P.J and the late Johnny, Pat and Nancy.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Karen, brother, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Mick’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, on Saturday at 11am and will be followed by burial in Sleaty New Cemetery, Carlow.

Mick’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link

http://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

If neighbours wish to show their support to the family, they could stand outside their houses (while adhering to social distancing guidelines) as the funeral cortége leaves St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, at 12 Noon, via his residence, on his final journey to Sleaty Cemetery.