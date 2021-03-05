Death notices and funeral arrangements

Colin Baker

Ashfield, Blackbog Road, Carlow and formerly of Weston-Super-Mare, England, passed away peacefully on March 4th, 2021 at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.

Beloved husband of Pamela and much loved father of Jonathon and Mat.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters-in-law Sarah and Annie, grandchildren Rosie, Beth, Jake and Caitlin, sister-in-law Jen, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Colin Rest in Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private Service will take place for family in Newland’s Cross Crematorium, Dublin on Monday at 2pm.

Colin’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on Newlands Cross Crematorium, online streaming service by using the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium