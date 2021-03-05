Details of €6 million raised during Late Late Toy show revealed

Kenneth Fox

Inspired to donate by special guests Saoirse Ruane and Adam King, viewers of The Late Late Toy Show helped to make it a night to remember in over six million ways last November.

RTÉ said for the first time in its history, the show offered the opportunity for viewers to help children in families in need through the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal, and the level of donation surpassed all their expectations.

Half of the proceeds will be shared among Barnardos Ireland, Children’s Health Foundation and Children’s Books Ireland.

The rest will be made available for children’s charities in an open call for grants to be managed by The Community Foundation for Ireland and Community Foundation Northern Ireland.

The grants have been awarded as follows: Barnardos- €1.5 million, Children’s Health Foundation- €1.5 million,Children’s Books Ireland- €302,690 and the Community Foundation Northern Ireland- €662,335.

They said the remaining €2.7 million will be made available for children’s charities in an open call for grants to be managed by The Community Foundation for Ireland.

Incredible generosity

Speaking about the donations, Dee Forbes, director-general of RTÉ, said: “The Late Late Toy Show holds a special place in the hearts and homes of so many families across the country, and around the world.

“The RTÉ Toy Show Appeal was an idea that really resonated with our audience, and their incredible generosity will achieve great things and for that we’re hugely grateful.”

Meanwhile, Toy show host Ryan Tubridy said: “We want to offer a huge thank you to every single person who donated.

“We were quite simply overwhelmed with the response from an audience who have been so, so giving. It’s safe to say our expectations were exceeded, beyond all our hopes.

“Children like Saoirse and Adam inspired and lifted the nation when we really needed it. It’s important that we look after them and children across Ireland for years to come through the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal. This money is really going to make a difference – thank you all.”

On tonight’s Late Late Show, Toy Show stars Saoirse Ruane, Adam King and Michael Moloney will once again join Ryan, to speak about how their lives have been since their memorable appearances on the show last November.

Nine-year-old Saoirse from Galway was the inspiration behind the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal, winning the hearts of the nation on the night.