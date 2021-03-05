Gardaí have issued 1,786 Covid fines for house parties

James Cox

Gardaí have issued 1,716 fines for breaches of Covid-19 regulations relating to house parties.

They have issued 370 €500 fines for organising a house party and 1,416 €150 fines for attending a house party.

To date, An Garda Síochána has issued approximately 12,000 fines across the range of all Covid-19 breaches.

As of close of business yesterday, the following number of fines had been issued:

9,021 €100 fines for non-essential travel.

445 €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports — the total number of €100 and €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports is 820.

370 €500 fines for organising a house party and 1,416 €150 fines for attending a house party.

218 fines of €80 each for not wearing a face covering.

103 fines of €100 for non-essential travel by persons not ordinarily resident in the State.

A Garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána continues to find groups gathering (house parties, social gatherings, exercise etc.) in breach of regulations. These are not just breaches of regulations but are a risk to the individuals involved, their families and loved ones, and continue to put everybody’s health and the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic at risk. Recent surveys have shown that the majority of people believe that they are doing the right thing, but the reality is that the level of casual contacts remains high.”

Gardaí will be continuing nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities, parks and beauty spots across the country this weekend in support of public health regulations.