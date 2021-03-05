Man jailed for withholding information in relation to Paul Gallagher murder

James Cox

Gardaí at Navan Garda Station continue to investigate the murder of 26-year-old Paul Gallagher.

He was shot dead in a field at Ballymacan in Slane on Monday, July 28th, 2014 and gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses in relation to the murder.

The 26-year-old travelled to Ballymacan with a man and before arriving there, they were joined by two other men — his body was found two days later.

Noone has been charged with the murder of Paul Gallagher to date.

Today at Trim Circuit Court, a 34-year-old man was convicted and imprisoned for withholding information, in relation to his murder.