  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man jailed for withholding information in relation to Paul Gallagher murder

Man jailed for withholding information in relation to Paul Gallagher murder

Friday, March 05, 2021

James Cox

Gardaí at Navan Garda Station continue to investigate the murder of 26-year-old Paul Gallagher.

He was shot dead in a field at Ballymacan in Slane on Monday, July 28th, 2014 and gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses in relation to the murder.

The 26-year-old travelled to Ballymacan with a man and before arriving there, they were joined by two other men — his body was found two days later.

Noone has been charged with the murder of Paul Gallagher to date.

Today at Trim Circuit Court, a 34-year-old man was convicted and imprisoned for withholding information, in relation to his murder.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Varadkar: EU and US ‘hitting reset button on trade relationship’

Friday, 05/03/21 - 9:54pm

RSA request permission to recruit 40 additional driver testers

Friday, 05/03/21 - 9:41pm

Two men jailed for hijacking tourist bus near Dublin Airport

Friday, 05/03/21 - 8:28pm