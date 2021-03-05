Nine Covid-19 related deaths, 522 cases reported on Friday

No cases of Covid-19 were reported in Carlow on Friday evening as 522 were reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 9 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

4 deaths occurred in March, 3 occurred in February and 1 in January.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 69-94 years.

Of the cases notified today:

275 are men / 243 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

280 in Dublin, 28 in Meath, 28 in Kildare, 26 in Cork and 19 in Donegal and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 426 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 102 are in ICU. 34 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 2nd, 460,637 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: