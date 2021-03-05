Popular Carlow walking spot to get €200k facelift

ONE of the most popular attractions for people in Carlow during Covid-19 is to receive some significant improvements.

€200,000 has been secured for the Oak Park Forest Park looped walks under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

Countless Carlovians have enjoyed the walks over the past year and local TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor welcomed the scheme, which provides funding for the development, promotion and maintenance of outdoor amenities such as trails, walkways, cycleways, and blueways.

This funding will see the removal and replacement of existing boardwalks with gravel, the provision of additional seating, provision of additional and enhanced signage, information, safety signs and road markings on link to Carlow town and other locations.

“I am delighted to see the Oak Park Forest Park looped walks secure this vital funding of €200,000,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor. “I have pursued this project with the minister for rural and community development and I am thrilled to see it receive funding. Oak Park is a lovely local amenity that has been a great solace to most as it is within 5km of Carlow town and to see investment in this important park is hugely welcomed.”