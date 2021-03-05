Swimming club lands a splash of cash

By Elizabeth Lee

BAGENALSTOWN Swimming Club has just landed a splash of cash after it received €5,000 under the Texaco Support for Sport initiative.

The initiative is run by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand.

Open to sports clubs across the 26-counties, irrespective of sporting discipline, size, membership, age, cultural appeal or gender, the initiative saw a fund of €130,000 being made available by Valero for distribution in equal amounts of €5,000 to successful applicants chosen on a county-by-county basis.

Bagenalstown Swimming Club – one of almost 400 clubs countrywide to make an application under the scheme – was founded in 1947. Playing an important part in community life locally, a focal point of the club’s activities is a 25-metre heated open-air pool, which is available to the public from June until late August. In summer, swimming and water safety lessons are offered alongside aquatic events such as river races, swimming galas and fun days, its membership rates scaled to attract families, with casual rates for visitors and non-members.

Currently, the club is undertaking work to replace filters and resurface the pool and deck, so the €5,000 windfall from Texaco will be useful.

Overseeing the adjudication process was Texaco Support for Sport ambassador, acclaimed broadcaster and former Irish rugby international Donncha O’Callaghan.

He described the Bagenalstown club as “a fantastic amenity and a very worthy winner”.

James Twohig, director of Ireland operations, Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, said: “A feature evident in almost all applications was the pressure felt by clubs in the current circumstances to expand their role within their local communities with increased membership demands and the need for extra equipment and improved facilities.

“The purpose of our initiative is to help clubs to overcome these obstacles so that they can continue to remain active and at the very heart of their local communities. This is why we believe our initiative has been so warmly welcomed by sports clubs nationwide in its launch year,” he added.