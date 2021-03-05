‘The HSE put us through hell and back over the past five years’

Tracey and Bernard on their wedding day in 2014

By Suzanne Pender

“THEY FAILED to recognise, failed to act and failed to do what they were supposed to do … now Max and Jamie have been left without a mother,” said a heartbroken Bernard Fitzpatrick.

Last week in the High Court, Bernard from Nurney, Co Carlow found justice for his beloved wife Tracey Campbell-Fitzpatrick, who died in the early hours of Easter Monday 2016 within minutes of the birth of her son Max at St Luke’s General Hospital, Kilkenny.

The 36-year-old mother of two suffered a “massive” postpartum haemorrhage, which went undetected, a litany of failures resulting in the death of a much-loved wife, mother, daughter and sister.

Last Wednesday, the HSE and St Luke’s General Hospital gave an “unreserved apology” in the High Court for the “failings in the care” afforded to the young mother at the hospital. However, for her devastated loved ones left behind, the verdict, while welcome, is a hollow one.

“We got the result we always knew was the case; the HSE made a full admission and that was big for us,” Bernard told The Nationalist.

“But it is a hollow victory. We got the truth for Tracey, the truth that her body didn’t let her down; the staff on the night did, but I feel anger, deflated. I always knew it was postpartum haemorrhage, ” said Bernard.

A 2017 inquest into Tracey’s death recorded a verdict of death by natural causes, in line with the medical evidence. This medical evidence suggested Tracey suffered a rare amniotic fluid embolism, which critically affects fewer than 15 in 100,000 pregnant women.

The Fitzpatrick and Campbell family never believed this verdict and continued their fight for Tracey, seeking out advice from the world’s leading experts. Report after report reviewed Tracey’s files and agreed that the young mother had suffered a massive postpartum haemorrhage, which went undetected.

“The truth is out now; the HSE withdrew their defence and admitted full liability. We always knew Tracey was failed on the night, but to prove it the HSE dragged us through the swamp of litigation and put us through hell and back over the past five years,” Bernard said.

Originally from Knock, Co Mayo, Tracey met Bernard on a night out in Westport in 2010 and they immediately hit it off; they married in 2014.

“Her personality was so infectious … you just couldn’t but love Tracey. It was never a problem for me to go to Mayo or drive across the country to see her … never,” he smiles sadly.

When Tracey moved to Carlow, she worked in the Zip Yard, Staplestown Road, where she was hugely popular with colleagues and customers.

Bernard and Tracey both had sons from previous relationships – Tracey’s son Jamie and Bernard’s son Adam. And in March 2016, all were looking forward to a third little boy in the family.

“Tracey loved kids, she adored her nieces and nephews and she was on top of world when she found out she was pregnant with Max … she couldn’t wait,” said Bernard.

Tracey had a very healthy pregnancy and had no issues when she arrived at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny in March 2016.

“We knew we were having a little boy, but she never got that chance to meet him. That chance was taken from her,” said Bernard.

Following Max’s birth at 12.55am, Tracey began to severely haemorrhage; there were pools of blood on the floor. Bernard watched helplessly, but trusted in the experts as his beloved wife’s condition deteriorated.

“She was dying in front of me and I didn’t know it at the time. There was no-one panicking, no-one doing what they should have been doing. In today’s world of modern medicine a haemorrhage is treatable, but Tracey was failed on the night and we always knew that,” said Bernard.

As Tracey was moved from the labour suite to theatre, she collapsed in the elevator and suffered a massive heart attack, and despite efforts to resuscitate her, she died.

It’s unimaginable to comprehend the loss Bernard experienced as he faced into life without Tracey, his newborn son Max left without his mother, the heartbreak felt by Jamie, Adam, Tracey’s parents James and Pauline and all those who loved her.

“When we got married and Tracey moved here, she’d always said we’d be buried in Mayo – thinking, I suppose, that was years away – so when she died, I wanted to give her her wish,” says Bernard.

Bernard described those earlier days with his newborn son as “a blur”.

“You do what you have to do, but it was very, very tough. I wouldn’t have got through it without the support of my family and my friends,” he says.

Sadly, four-year-old Max now only knows his mother through photographs and the efforts of everyone, every day, to keep Tracey’s memory alive.

“We take him to the grave and he talks to her … but it’s hard to bring a child to a grave; he should be hugging his mother not standing at a graveside,” said Bernard.

Bernard can see glimmers of Tracey in Max all the time, a beautiful link that will always keep Tracey near.

“He can give you a look and he’s just like Tracey … and you can definitely see her in Jamie, too; he’s a great chap and doing his leaving cert at the moment. He lives with his grandparents in Mayo, so we try to keep the brothers’ bond going, but that’s been difficult with Covid, but we have Facetime and things,” said Bernard.

Max will start junior infants in Rathoe NS this September.

“Another milestone that Tracey is not there for, birthdays, special occasions. Really there’s not a day that I wake up and she’s not your first thought. You learn to live with it, but you never forget … nor would you want to; she was such a big part of our lives,” said Bernard.

Bernard hopes that lessons have been learned by the HSE and St Luke’s Hospital following Tracey’s untimely death.

“I’d like for changes and lessons to be learned and I really hope that would happen. A consultant should be present on site all the time in the maternity ward, none of this crack of being on call – that’s just not good enough in the modern day.

“There should also be mandatory training for all staff regularly, so they can refresh their crisis management protocols and know how to recognise when something goes wrong and what to do when something goes wrong.”

Recalling the horrific hours before Tracey’s death, Bernard says: “The room was full of medical people, professionals supposed to be on top of their game, but they never acted on their own protocols and failed to act.”

“What is the apology? It’s a piece of paper. It took so long to get it … it does water it down a lot, but I accept it came. But it took so long for them to admit their liability so it cannot carry a lot of weight.”

