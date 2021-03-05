  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Two men jailed for hijacking tourist bus near Dublin Airport

Two men jailed for hijacking tourist bus near Dublin Airport

Friday, March 05, 2021

Digital Desk Staff

Two cousins from Co Meath have been jailed for hijacking a bus with tourists on board from outside Terminal 2 at Dublin airport.

Stephen and John McDonagh, who both live at The Steeples in Navan, took the bus on a joyride after noticing the keys had been left in the ignition.

Three tourists were in the back of the hotel courtesy bus outside T2 at Dublin airport when Stephen McDonagh jumped into the driver seat on January 8th last year.

His older cousin, John, also jumped onboard after they spotted the keys had been left unattended in the ignition.

The cousins dropped the tourists off near the CityNorth Hotel in Julianstown before heading up the main Dublin to Belfast motorway.

What followed was a two-hour high-speed chase involving several garda vehicles over 100km of road across five different counties on both sides of the border.

At some point, the court heard they switched to another stolen vehicle in Castleblayney.

A Garda car and a PNSI car were damaged when they collided with the bus.

Stephen McDonagh was jailed today for five years, while John McDonagh received a four-year prison sentence.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Varadkar: EU and US ‘hitting reset button on trade relationship’

Friday, 05/03/21 - 9:54pm

RSA request permission to recruit 40 additional driver testers

Friday, 05/03/21 - 9:41pm

Man jailed for withholding information in relation to Paul Gallagher murder

Friday, 05/03/21 - 8:41pm