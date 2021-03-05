Two men jailed for hijacking tourist bus near Dublin Airport

Digital Desk Staff

Two cousins from Co Meath have been jailed for hijacking a bus with tourists on board from outside Terminal 2 at Dublin airport.

Stephen and John McDonagh, who both live at The Steeples in Navan, took the bus on a joyride after noticing the keys had been left in the ignition.

Three tourists were in the back of the hotel courtesy bus outside T2 at Dublin airport when Stephen McDonagh jumped into the driver seat on January 8th last year.

His older cousin, John, also jumped onboard after they spotted the keys had been left unattended in the ignition.

The cousins dropped the tourists off near the CityNorth Hotel in Julianstown before heading up the main Dublin to Belfast motorway.

What followed was a two-hour high-speed chase involving several garda vehicles over 100km of road across five different counties on both sides of the border.

At some point, the court heard they switched to another stolen vehicle in Castleblayney.

A Garda car and a PNSI car were damaged when they collided with the bus.

Stephen McDonagh was jailed today for five years, while John McDonagh received a four-year prison sentence.